Visakhapatnam: Covid Patients' relatives accost Minister M Srinivasa Rao for poor amenities at VIMS

Visakhapatnam: Expressing her ire, a woman explained to Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao that her husband died at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) while taking treatment but she came to know about it only three days later.



When the Minister visited VIMS to conduct a review meeting with the doctors, relatives of the Covid-19 patients accosted Avanthi Srinivas and told him that there was no proper treatment given to their patients.

One person said his father's death news was not informed and the body was buried immediately without intimating their family members. Another lady squarely blamed the doctors' alleged negligence for the death of her husband. A lady said she would file a case against the doctors' for not giving proper treatment and care at the hospital right in front of the Minister.

Following the complaints, the Minister examined the facilities in the hospital and enquired with the doctors and identified a few lapses in providing treatment to the coronavirus patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister admitted that there is a dearth of doctors in government as well as private hospitals and hence the large-scale recruitment was taken up. He further added that the issues will be looked into.

VIMS Director K Satya Vara Prasad and District Medical and Health Officer S Tirupathi Rao, among others were present.