Visakhapatnam: Covid vaccine administered to ICG personnel
Visakhapatnam: Covid-19 vaccination drive for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel serving in the frontline Coast Guard units of Eastern Seaboard at Andhra Pradesh commenced on Friday.
As a part of the country wide drive, the immunisation campaign will continue till all the frontline workers of the ships and units under Eastern Seaboard get covered. Meanwhile, vaccination of the personnel posted in West Bengal and Odisha was completed.
