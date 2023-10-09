Visakhapatnam: Deaths caused due to road accidents drop by 54 per cent

Visakhapatnam: In a measure to reduce road accidents in Visakhapatnam district, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, National Highway Authority, Roads and Buildings, Transport and Police departments step forward to take combined efforts.

Apart from preventing road accidents, the concerned authorities have succeeded in significantly bringing down the number of deaths compared to last year.

As per the data, 996 road accidents occurred in the district from January to August last year, while 767 road accidents were registered during the same period this year.

Last year, the first six months recorded 303 deaths due to road accidents, while 147 deaths have been registered this year during the same period.

Following the effective preventive measures taken by the authorities, the number of deaths has decreased by 54 per cent.

As part of the road safety measures taken by the authorities, rumble strips have been installed at 99 major junctions across the district, including Bus Rapid Transit System road. Similarly, signage boards and markings were made at necessary spots.

About Rs 21 crore was spent on security measures to prevent road accidents in the district. A number of safety related works have already been completed and proposals have been made for another Rs 7 crore.

City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar said along with the person who died when an accident occurs, their family also suffers. As many as 300 people in the district die every year and close to 600 get injured, he briefed. The CP exhorted the NGOs and CII and other organisations to take up awareness programmes in schools and colleges and extend support to the department by sensitising the youth.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam informed that awareness programmes and inspections are being conducted regularly along with the police department. He appealed to people to cooperate in reducing the number of accidents to zero.

Strict action would be taken and driving licenses would be suspended for those who repeatedly violate rules, including those who use mobile phones while driving, the DTC cautioned.