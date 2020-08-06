Visakhapatnam: ENC band's live concert to honour corona warriors

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) organised a live concert performance of the Navy band as a tribute to the corona warriors at Bojjannakonda heritage site in Sankaram, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) Cmde Sanjeev Issar welcomed YSRCP Anakapalle MP B Venkata Satyavathi who participated as chief guest.

The hour-long performance featured a wide selection of music ranging from martial music to some soul-stirring songs of patriotic fervour.

The performance included popular and evergreen songs 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon' and 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' and culminated with the rendition of the tri-services songs, providing a fitting finale to corona warriors.

