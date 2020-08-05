Visakhapatnam: Former corporator Kampa Hanoku donates plasma

Visakhapatnam: Inspired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's call to Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma to save lives, former corporator Kampa Hanoku based on a Covid-19 patient's relatives' request, came forward to donate his plasma on Wednesday.

Hanoku urged those who recovered from coronavirus to come forward to donate plasma and help coronavirus patients recover from the dreaded virus.