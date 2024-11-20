Visakhapatnam: Four persons involved in gang rape arrested

Visakhapatnam: In a gory incident, a law student was allegedly raped by four men in Visakhapatnam. All the four of them were taken into custody by the city police on Tuesday. The incident that happened a few months ago came to light when the victim reportedly attempted suicide following threats by the four persons. The accused were identified as B Vamsi, final year student of LLB B Jagadeesh, final year, P Anand working at a private company and LLB final year student D Rajesh. City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that four of the persons involved in the case were arrested. The CP stated that the main accused moved closely with the victim in the pretext of love.

The accused recorded a video while assaulting the victim and later blackmailed her. Later, the main accused along with three of his friends allegedly raped the girl multiple times. After coming across the incident, the victim’s father filed a complaint with the police. Responding to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke to the City Police Commissioner to take stringent action against the accused. She also assured support and justice to the victim and her family.