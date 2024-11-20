Live
- Controversy Surrounds Hyderabad Metro Rail: N.V.S. Reddy’s Comments on Losses Spark Government Concerns
- Android 16 Preview Released: Who Can Access It and What's New
- Rights activist demands Manipur CM’s resignation
- Controversy erupts over cancellation of ineligible BPL cards
- TTD to release February quota Arjitha seva tickets tomorrow
- BJP workers protest alleged misuse of SC funds, clash with PWD officials
- Votes will follow if politicians give up their theatrics
- Vikram Gowda tracked through local informants
- Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls 2024: Key Battles and Leadership Uncertainty
- Maha polls: 6.61 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Four persons involved in gang rape arrested
Visakhapatnam: In a gory incident, a law student was allegedly raped by four men in Visakhapatnam. All the four of them were taken into custody by the...
Visakhapatnam: In a gory incident, a law student was allegedly raped by four men in Visakhapatnam. All the four of them were taken into custody by the city police on Tuesday. The incident that happened a few months ago came to light when the victim reportedly attempted suicide following threats by the four persons. The accused were identified as B Vamsi, final year student of LLB B Jagadeesh, final year, P Anand working at a private company and LLB final year student D Rajesh. City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that four of the persons involved in the case were arrested. The CP stated that the main accused moved closely with the victim in the pretext of love.
The accused recorded a video while assaulting the victim and later blackmailed her. Later, the main accused along with three of his friends allegedly raped the girl multiple times. After coming across the incident, the victim’s father filed a complaint with the police. Responding to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke to the City Police Commissioner to take stringent action against the accused. She also assured support and justice to the victim and her family.