Visakhapatnam: Gudivada Amarnath dares N Chandrababu Naidu to prove allegations made against him

Visakhapatnam : "If Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu proved that even half a cent of land was occupied by me or my family members, I am willing to step down from politics for good," said IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Responding to Naidu's allegation, the IT Minister said on Saturday that Naidu alleged that he had encroached 609 acres of land in Vissannapeta village of Anakapalli district and challenged him to prove the same. “In case, if Naidu failed to prove it, is he willing to make Nara Lokesh step down from politics?" the minister dared Naidu.

The IT Minister stated that Naidu is unable to digest that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing progress on all fronts and hence resorting to misleading the people of the state.

When Naidu was the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fought against a number of issues in the state as Opposition leader. But Jagan Mohan Reddy never damaged the brand image of the state, Amarnath recalled.

Pointing out at Naidu's attitude towards the capital city, Amarnath said Naidu spoke at the recent public meeting in Anakapalli and made the public tell that Amaravati should remain as the capital. Amarnath opined that Naidu betrayed North Andhra people by blocking the development of the region for years. He made it clear that the CM has never left Amaravati aside and it would be developed on a par with the other cities zeroed in for decentralised development.

The IT Minister said even as Chandrababu Naidu is touring all over the state and holding meetings, he is not making any announcement regarding his agenda for 2024 polls and proved that he does not believe in releasing the manifesto.

Amarnath informed that Naidu has no right to talk about the closure of Thummapala sugar factory as it was locked during his tenure.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy found that required sugarcanes for crushing was not available in Thummapala sugar factory and hence decided to set up a food processing centre in its place. Amarnath pointed out that people would never repose faith in Naidu.