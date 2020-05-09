Visakhapatnam: Human Rights Forum calls for prosecution of LG Polymers Management

Visakhapatnam: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Friday called for criminal prosecution of management of LG Polymers as well as officials of the regulatory bodies for the criminal negligence that led to leak of toxic gas on May 7.

K Sudha, AP general secretary of HRF and V S Krishna AP and TS Coordination Committee member, in a statement, demanded that the case registered against the LG Polymers must be pursued diligently. They took strong exception to the Chief Minister describing the LG Polymers as a 'good company' that is responsible for the death of 11 people, causing serious ill-health to hundreds of citizens.

They alleged that the regulatory bodies like the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Factory Inspectorate were willfully compromised on the established norms.

The activists said that it is clearly evident that LG Polymers is in contempt of the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989.

They deplored that this incident has also exposed the pitiful state of on-site and off-site emergency plans and disaster control measures.

They reminded that the principles of absolute liability require the company to pay for all expenses and compensation, and any relief to the affected persons provided at taxpayers' expense must be recovered from the LG Polymers.

They demanded that the APPCB must make public the data from the air quality monitors set up by the company.

They also demanded that the Inspector of Factories independently register an FIR on the aspect of industrial safety lapses, and the Labour Department must proceed against the company for violation of labour laws.