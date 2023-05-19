Visakhapatnam: In 4 yrs, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy built houses in single digit, alleges Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam : TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu said his sole aim was to help realise the dream of the poor to own a house.

In an interaction with the beneficiaries of the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) houses at Pendurthi here on Thursday, the former chief minister said founder of the TDP N T Rama Rao launched the programme of pucca houses for the poor. “I want to see to it that the poor should own a decent house and complete building the TIDCO houses with the Centre’s cooperation,” the TDP chief stated.

Maintaining that the basic amenities like roads, drainage and water facility were provided for all such colonies in the state, Naidu said over 7.5 lakh houses were sanctioned for the poor during the TDP’s regime. “The TDP government has spent over Rs 30,000 crore for the construction of such housing units,” he added.

Of the total housing units sanctioned, 3.15 lakh houses have already been completed during TDP’s governance, the former chief minister stated and added that the TDP would complete all the remaining housing units and ensure that every poor family owns a house. The design of the TIDCO houses was perfectly planned with 40 to 60 feet internal roads so that each family lives comfortably, he said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to facilitate only 12-ft internal roads on which two vehicles cannot move at a time, Chandrababu Naidu observed. “The TDP constructed parks and had set up Anganwadi centres in TIDCO colonies and the beneficiaries were given an option to choose the colour of the houses as well,’’ he recalled.

However, the Chief Minister is not facilitating any such amenities and moreover, he is collecting money from the beneficiaries in the name of one-time settlement, Naidu alleged. “TIDCO houses are considered as the property of the beneficiaries. So do own the property,” the TDP chief suggested to the beneficiaries. Although it is four years since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, he has till completed only houses counting not more than a single digit, he pointed out. “However, Jagan Mohan Reddy wants a palace with 100 rooms in every metro city. But he is not willing to facilitate comfortable houses for the poor,” Naidu said.

Also, Naidu interacted with fishermen communities and took stock of their recurring issues. Naidu assured them that their problems would be resolved once the TDP comes back to power.