Visakhapatnam: Independence Day to be celebrated in modest manner

Visakhapatnam: The district administration and city police are making arrangements for Independence Day celebrations which will be a low-key affair in 2020.



At a meeting held here on Monday, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy said that the Independence Day will be celebrated in a modest manner as per the guidelines of the State government and adherence to Covid protocol.

Speaking on the occasion, he said arrangements would be similar to the one planned at the State-level celebrations. National flag will be hoisted at the police parade grounds at 9 am.

Waterproof shamianas (tents) would be arranged. The Joint Collector said that freedom fighters should be honoured. He said medical, health, agriculture, fisheries, education, DRDA, Duma, welfare, GVMC and VMRDA tableaux would be set up during the festival.

Doctors, who are frontline warriors in the fight against Covid, will be honoured by setting up a special gallery for them. According to the Covid protocol, there will be no student cultural events featuring this year. Those attending the event have been asked to wear masks and follow social distancing.

The meeting was attended by District Revenue Officer M Sridevi, RDO P Kishore, MROs, police along with officials from education department and GVMC.