Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party opposes mortgaging of govt assets

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders staged a protest at the GVMC Gandhi statue against YSRCP's move to mortgage government properties in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP political affairs committee (PAC) member Kona Thatha Rao said the YSRCP government had mortgaged 13 government properties in Visakhapatnam to raise funds to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore. He mentioned that another 11 assets in the district would be added to the list by the government.

Further, the JSP PAC member stated that instead of developing Visakhapatnam, the ruling party indulges in mortgaging the port city.

He pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government failed to get even one new project in the state to generate revenue in the past two and a half years.

Party general secretary T Siva Shankar said that the Chief Minister had already made Andhra Pradesh into a debt-ridden state. However, on behalf of the people, he said, the JSP will fight against mortgaging Visakhapatnam.

JSP general secretary B Satyanarayana, party leaders S Vijaya Kumar, Usha Kiran, Dr Raghu, PVSN Raju, Siva Prasad Reddy, corporator P Murthy Yadav and D Govinda Reddy participated in the protest.