Visakhapatnam: Majority welcomes CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of decentralised administration

Visakhapatnam: The idea mooted by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the State has been welcomed by a majority in the political circles here.



Barring former Minister and TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, other leaders welcomed the possibility of decentralised administration wherein Visakhapatnam and Kurnool are likely to be developed as executive and judicial capital cities respectively, while the legislative capital will continue in Amaravati.

Contradictory to the TDP stand on the issue, its leader and TDP North Assembly Constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, in a surprise development, welcomed the Chief Minister's opinion, expressing his view in a tweet last night.

Describing the idea as a step towards development, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said, "Decentralised administration will aid in better development across Coastal Andhra which remained backward for decades now. If Visakhapatnam becomes an executive capital, it will turn out to be a boon to the people of coastal region."

Sharing his views on decentralised administration, Sravan Shipping Group Chairman G Sambasiva Rao said: "Visakhaptnam is bestowed with all the infrastructure facilities, including road, air, rail and maritime transport, to be developed as executive capital of the State."

While Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao, YSRC leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao welcomed the Chief Minister's idea of decentralised administration, Ayyanna Patrudu criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for hinting at it without consulting the stakeholders.

Further, Ayyanna Patrudu lashed out at the Chief Minister for making such a controversial announcement in the Assembly session.