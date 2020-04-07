Visakhapatnam: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana calls for intensive surveillance to curb Covid-19

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has directed the officials to take up surveillance and stringent measures in areas where Covid-19 positive cases have been reported.

Speaking at a review meeting attended by District Collector V Vinay Chand, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Andhra Medical College P V Sudhakar and other Health officials here on Monday, the Minister took stock of the current situation and suggested measures.

Satyanarayana exhorted the officials to conduct door-to-door surveillance and take up intensive measures to control the spread of the virus, especially in and around the region where it was declared as red zone.

He said the disinfectants should be sprayed with heavy machinery in all neighbourhoods and such equipment should be procured on rental basis with immediate effect. The measures taken by the government should infuse confidence in people, he added.

District Collector said that four Covid-19 hospitals have been identified in the district so far and patients will be shifted there for the treatment.