Visakhapatnam: Minister M Srinivasa Rao reviews progress of various schemes

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao urged the officials concerned to create awareness among people on various government schemes.

Speaking at a review meeting held here on Tuesday, he highlighted various development and welfare schemes of the government.

This apart, the Minister took stock of the situation on Covid-19 prevention and treatment, distribution of house sites, implementation of employment guarantee scheme, status of infrastructure in government schools under Naadu-Nedu, Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka, E-crop data entry in agriculture and Rythu Bharosa centres.

Araku MP G Madhavi and MLAs G Babu Rao, Adeep Raj, Ch Phalguna, P Uma Shankar Ganesh, Bhagyalakshmi, Kannababu, and Government Whip B Mutyala Naidu participated in the meeting.

