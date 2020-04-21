Visakhapatnam: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao calls for collective effort to combat Covid-19

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao wondered whether the TDP leaders were prevented from serving the public because they were not in power.

Briefing the media here on Monday, he said it was not appropriate to politicise everything when the entire world intensified its collective effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister said when people continued to face trouble during lockdown, it is not appreciable for the TDP leaders to make statements being at home.

"Instead of helping the poor and the needy on the occasion of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's birthday, the MLAs could hardly be seen contributing anything to their respective constituency.

It is the right time for the Opposition to shell out the money looted thus far at least to help curb the pandemic," he pointed out.

Further, Srinivasa Rao said the State government was keen on extending support to the poor. "Visakhapatnam has the capacity to contain the pandemic and has a dedicated testing lab as well.

It is not possible to hide the number of coronavirus positive cases as presented by the TDP," he added.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said TDP leaders should avoid taking a dig at Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy while he was keen on serving the poor.