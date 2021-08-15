  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma extends support to tribals' half-naked protest

North Andhra teachers Member of Legislative Council Pakalapati Raghu Varma demanded the authorities concerned to provide amenities in tribal areas.

Visakhapatnam: North Andhra teachers Member of Legislative Council Pakalapati Raghu Varma demanded the authorities concerned to provide amenities in tribal areas.

Extending support to the half-naked demonstration staged by the tribals here on Saturday, he said several tribal villages in Koyyuru, Ravikamatham and G Madugula mandals of Visakhapatnam district were groping in the dark even now.

The MLC pointed out that it was very unfortunate that the people of many tribal villages do not have even an Aadhaar card, Anganwadi centre or medical facility.

He urged the district officials to work towards resolving these issues at the earliest otherwise the issues would be discussed in the legislature.

AP Girijana Sangam Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee honourable president K Govinda Rao, S Kamesh, K Venkata Rao and K Potti Dora participated in the protest.

