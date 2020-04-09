Visakhapatnam: More vigilance at Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam: Spraying of disinfectants has intensified in Gajuwaka ever since a meat seller at Kunchumamba colony tested positive for coronavirus.

Disinfectants were sprayed within three-km radius as a part of the coronavirus containment measure. The area was completely sanitised on Monday and Tuesday. The meat seller was shifted to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases on April 2 after his sample was collected. Later, he was sent home.

Earlier, he attended the congregation at Delhi and returned to Visakhapatnam. After reaching home, he kept offering prayers at a mosque in Gajuwaka. It was learnt that he travelled via an auto-rickshaw along with eight other fellow passengers till Paravada. According to sources, he stayed there for a few days before reaching Gajuwaka.

On Monday, he tested positive. Officials shifted the family members of the meat seller to the hospital and kept them under isolation. This apart, samples were also collected from another 20 persons with whom the meat seller was closely associated with.

However, on Sunday, it is learnt that he sold meat to close to 45 consumers at the shop. Meanwhile, some of them were being traced and samples were collected from them for Covid-19 testing.