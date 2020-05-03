Visakhapatnam: Navy, Indian Air Force to honour Coronavirus warriors today

Visakhapatnam: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Sunday's flypasts, lighting up of ships at sea and showering flower petals on hospitals to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers engaged in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.



A decision to this effect was announced by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday and following these arrangements are on at Visakhapatnam naval base to take up the operations.

The naval war ships will come closer to the shore to showcase its illumination. These ships rarely come close to the shore.

The fighter and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force will organise the flypast between 10 am and 11 am on Sunday at low levels so that people can watch them from their homes.