Visakhapatnam: One year on protest to safe VSP continues unabated

Visakhapatnam: Even as the Ukku stir opposing the 100 percent sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is completing a year, there is no change in the Union government's firm decision that marches ahead in implementing the strategic sale of the plant. The trade union leaders have teamed up to protest against the Centre's decision until it withdraws its decision of the 100 percent sale of the VSP. As the farmers showed their might to ensure that the Centre repeals its three farm laws with their unwavering fighting spirit, the representatives of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) are equally hopeful that they would make the Centre to make a similar decision in terms of withdrawing the strategic sale of the plant.

In a bid to mount pressure on the Union government and as a mark of completing 365 days of the Ukku stir, the VUPPC intends to submit a representation to the Collectors across Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Following which, the trade union leaders plan to stage protests in various forms. "As a part of it, 'Jail Baro' will be conducted on February 13. It will commence at relay hunger strike camp in Kurmannapalem. With 365 protesters, the event will be held from morning to evening," says D Adinarayana, chairman of the VUPCC.

As a mark of the protest, picketing of the BJP office is scheduled next. Launched by a bunch of trade unions at Kurmannapalem junction, the relay hunger strike that began on February 12 drew a number of celebrities from across the country. Several leaders in the farmer and trade union circuits along with social activists expressed solidarity with the protesters and extended support to the stir. They include Tapan Sen, Amarjeet Kaur, Medha Patkar, Brinda Karat and Ashok Dhawale.

Along with a one-crore signature campaign, the stir took various forms such as 'padayatra', rallies, state-wide bandhs, relay hunger strike, public meetings and 'rasta roko'. Extending support to the movement, the ruling party YSRCP organised a 25-km 'padayatra' led by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy from GVMC Gandhi Statue to Kurmannapalem junction.

Meanwhile, the displaced families, who sacrificed their lands for the construction of the steel plant, staged another relay hunger strike. Likewise, communist parties too came together to carry out a relay hunger strike to save the plant from privatisation. During the budget session, the state assembly passed a resolution against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Though there are better means to help the VSP tide over the losses which include allotment of captive mines, the VUPCC members, however, say that their battle against saving the plant from handing over to a private player will go stronger in the days to come until the Centre withdraws its decision.