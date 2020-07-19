Visakhapatnam: Raavi Sastry award for Chintakindi Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Senior journalist and writer Chintakindi Srinivasa Rao has been chosen for the Raavi Sastry (Rachakonda Viswanatha Sastry) Sahiti Puraskaram - 2020.

The literary award will be presented to Srinivasa Rao at a function to be organised in the city under the aegis of Visakha Rasagna Vedika in connection with the 99th birth anniversary of Raavi Sastry.

Srinivasa Rao has been selected for the award for his significant contribution to the literary world where he authored 'Garbha Gudi' playlet and a collection of short stories, including 'Kanpula Dibba.'

Visakha Rasagna Vedika founder-president and renowned dermatologist G Raghurama Rao said that the announcement about the award presentation was made by Rachakonda Narasimha Sarma and Uma Kumara Sastry of Raavi Sastry Foundation.