Visakhapatnam: RINL wins gold award in energy conservation

Visakhapatnam: RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited (RINL) wins gold award at the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Award-2024 competitions for Excellence in energy conservation in iron and steel sector.

RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited (RINL) won the prestigious ‘Gold Award’ in the State Energy Conservation Award 2024 competitions (conducted by the State Energy Conservation Mission of Andhra Pradesh) for its significant initiatives towards energy conservation in the iron and steel category.

The award was received on behalf of RINL by Uttam Brahma, GM (Energy, environment & utilities) and VVVS Pulla Reddy, DGM (Energy management department) from Special Chief Secretary (Energy) of AP K. Vijayanand at the Energy conservation week valedictory celebrations held in Vijayawada recently.

This prestigious gold award was bestowed on RINL for implementing energy conservation measures during the last three years, harnessing waste energy.

CMD (additional charge) A.K. Saxena congratulated the energy management and supporting departments of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.