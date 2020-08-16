Visakhapatnam: Role of alternative fuels in meeting energy demand highlighted

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, R Ramakrishnan, Chief General Manager (In-charge) Operations – Visakh Refinery, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), hoisted the national flag on refinery premises and inspected a guard of honour from the Central Industrial Security Force of Visakh Refinery unit led by Vinod Bisht, Deputy Commandant, CISF.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Ramakrishnan dwelt upon the economic scenario and the likely issues that our country may face in near future. He spoke on energy demand and the role of alternate fuels in meeting it and stated that energy efficiency was going to play key role in developing countries like India.

He also mentioned about Covid-19 and its effect prevailing in the country at present and measures taken by the refinery to fight against the pandemic.

Ramakrishnan advised employees on improvement of safety in refinery operations and also emphasised on safety/environmental measures and its systematic implementation. He apprised the developments in the refinery and complimented the employees for the all-time record throughput performance of last year i.e 9,115 MMPTA i.e 114 % capacity.