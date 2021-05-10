Visakhapatnam: Special trains to clear passengers rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the rush of passengers, the Railways has decided to run a few special trains. Special train between Agartala – Trivandrum (one way): Agartala- Trivandrum summer special (05696) will leave Agartala at 5:30 pm on May 12 and reach Visakhapatnam on May14 at 2:55 pm and departs at 3:15 pm to reach Trivandrum at 8:45 pm on May 15.

The train will halt at Bhadrak, Palasa and Visakhapatnam along the East Coast Railway. It will have a composition of one- third AC, eight - sleeper class coaches, ten - second class coaches and two- luggage/ disabled-cum-brake vans.

Mysuru– Danapur summer special express (one way): Mysuru – Danapur (07312) summer special express will leave Mysuru at 11 am on Tuesday and reach Danapur at 8:45 pm on May 13.

The one-way special will halt at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Bhadrak. It has a composition of 23 coaches, comprising 13 sleeper coaches, eight second class coaches and two second class luggage-cum-brake - vans.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, passengers are requested to strictly adhere to all the safety protocols before and during their journey, including wearing a face mask, sanitising their hands at regular intervals and maintaining social distancing.