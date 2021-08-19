Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Workers protests at NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's guest house

The Visakhapatnam Steel plant movement is gaining momentum as the workers protest against privatisation of the steel plant on Thursday, The workers staged a protest at the Hilltop Guest House where NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant was staying. The protest was led by the Visakhapatnam Steel Conservation Committee. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant who visited the Medtech Zone on Thursday resided in the guest house while the workers raised slogans chanting 'Save Vizag Steel'



Earlier, the workers of the Visakhapatnam steel plant have protested against the privatisation of the steel plant on Tuesday at the admin building. In the wake of this, a large number of workers reached the admin building on Tuesday and raised concerns. In this order, the workers chanted slogans on a large scale saying that the Visakhapatnam steel plant is the right Andhra people.

The central government has decided to sell its stakes by a hundred percent from the plant and privatise it. Against this backdrop, the workers and trade unions raised concerns over the decision and held protests in various capacities.

Also, the Visakhapatnam steel plant workers have held a dharna at Jantar Mantar and AP Bhavan in New Delhi to voice their concerns on the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant two weeks back. The trade unions have sought support from opposition parties.