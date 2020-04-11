Visakhapatnam: Steps afoot to supply essentials to people in containment zones

Visakhapatnam: District in-charge Minister K Kannababu has said all steps are being taken for the supply of essentials to the people at their doorstep in the containment zones.



Kannababu, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio, visited Akkayyapalem area which was declared as red zone on Saturday along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and District Collector V Vinay Chand.

Stating that 7.6 lakh people were residing in seven containment zones in the district, he said essentials were being supplied to them through mobile bazaars. Efforts would be made to supply the commodities through volunteers, he added. The Minister lauded the staff at the ground-level for striving to control the corona pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion Srinivasa Rao said the government was taking all steps to ensure all facilities to people at this crucial juncture. Provisions would be supplied for fifteen days for those who do not have ration cards, he said. Vinay Chand also spoke.