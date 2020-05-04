Visakhapatnam: Strict vigil in city as lockdown continues for two more weeks

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand said the lockdown has been extended for two more weeks by the Central government and also classified the entire country into red, orange and green zones.



The GVMC purview has been divided into unit-1 and the rural area as unit-2.

In view of the lockdown, the national and international flight services and train services will continue to remain out of operation. This apart, inter-state bus services will stand disrupted. However, medical emergency travel is permitted for the deserving cases, the Collector said.

Further, cinema halls, shopping malls and gyms will continue to remain closed. People moving around the streets from 7 pm to 7 am will be prohibited, barring medical emergencies, Vinay Chand stated.

Further, he said containment zones have been reduced to 500 metres from the house of a corona positive case. Those entering the containment zone will be under serious monitoring. People are allowed to move around to procure essential commodities and medical purposes.

There are 15 containment zones in the district. Permitted shops will remain open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Liquor outlets will be opened based on guidelines from the state government, the Collector added

Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena and Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam Rural, Attada Babujee, among others also spoke.