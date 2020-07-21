Visakhapatnam: Video shopping picks up pace as retailers pin hopes on Sravanam

Visakhapatnam: After a dull Aashadam that presented a stark contrast to the previous year, retailers pin hopes on 'Sravanamasam'.



Hit hard by the pandemic which is growing at an alarming rate, all is not well as expected and the buzz is apparently missing though it has been a couple of weeks since the 'unlock' replaced the lockdown.

Only a few are seen at retail showrooms as people do not dare to venture out due to corona threat coupled with financial blues.

As the survival is at stake, the retailers, in a bid to run the show, are straining every nerve to draw the attention of the buyers. While some have come up with heavy discounts, others switch to digital mode to enhance their business.

Making a step ahead, a shopping mall at Jagadamba Junction recently announced a video calling facility for the shoppers. With exchange and trial-room practices withdrawn by the apparel brands, they do give an option of video shopping wherein customers can shop from the comfort of their homes. After finalising the selection, the product would be delivered at their doorstep.

Not just the apparel brands that emerge with innovative ideas to cope with the pandemic-induced drab festival season, jewellery stores in the city too offer a video shopping platform. "The response for the video shopping is quite encouraging, especially during times where contactless purchase is preferred. Customers can book a slot for the video shopping and the executives will connect with them to showcase the jewellery. The use of high-end camera helps the buyers view even intricate patterns of the ornaments at the showroom before placing an order. The selected product will be delivered to the address after receiving an online payment. In addition to this, the try-at-home facility offered by our stores located across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has gained pace in the recent times," explains Jonnavithula Raghunath, general manager (Marketing), Vaibhav Jewellers.

Catering to the contactless shopping needs, GRT Jewellers too has come up with an option of video shopping. "The coronavirus pandemic has changed the landscape of the retail sector. Keeping the consumer behaviour shifts in view, video shopping has been introduced. After a dull Aashadam, we hope to see improved business at least during Sravanamasam," says G Balaji, showroom manager of the Tamil Nadu based jewellery chain.











