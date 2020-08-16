Visakhapatnam: VSEZ celebrates Independence Day following Corona norms

Visakhapatnam: A Rama Mohan Reddy, Zonal Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day unfurled the tricolour on the highly decorated flag post on the premises of VSEZ Administrative Building at Duvvada near Visakhapatnam, despite rain and inclement weather, with restricted attendance of officers and security staff strictly adopting Covid guidelines.

Speaking on the occasion after unfurling the national flag, Reddy said that the zone was set up in 1989 as a multi-sector SEZ spread over 360.5 acres with a lot of greenery preserved despite industrial activity and with 64 operational units.

The VSEZ as a whole, has 60 SEZs and 510 units spread over in 3 States with an investment of 56,280 crore. He also said that, "We fought the British in 1947 and today we are fighting corona. Country is in deep economic crisis, and we all as a responsible citizen, have to be committed to the nation to fight it out, by making extra efforts."

He said the VSEZ had pooled up resources to support such deprived sections of society, from various units.

Reddy said that the VSEZ in coordination with Pfizer India Pvt Ltd, Atchutapuram, distributed grocery kits worth 45 lakh to the poor and under privileged communities. Other units in VSEZ too joined in the process who distributed ration kits, PPEs, face shields and sanitisers to the poor and deprived sections during the lockdown.

He also paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters on the occasion. Reddy distributed mementoes and certificates of appreciation to persons of the VSEZ who have rendered commendable services during lockdown. Senior officials Kiran Babu, Sailaja, Phani, Prasanna, Srinivas and Shankar were present.