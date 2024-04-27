Visakhapatnam: VV Lakshminarayana seeks police protection

Live
Highlights
Visakhapatnam : Former joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation and founder-president of Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) VV Lakshminarayana lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar on Friday stating that he is facing a threat to his life.
Stating that he has reliable information, the founder-president of JBNP said in the complaint that a plot has been hatched to get rid of him in Visakhapatnam and sought protection from the police by submitting the complaint to the CP.
The former JD of the CBI filed his nomination in Visakhapatnam and he is contesting from Visakhapatnam north segment. For a few weeks, Lakshminarayana has been campaigning in the segment.
