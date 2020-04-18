Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of ECoR ensures uninterrupted supply of essential commodities

Visakhapatnam: In order to avoid inconvenience to the people during the lockdown period, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) took measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

The division made extensive arrangements for running goods and parcel trains for continuous supply of essential commodities to the people. More than 1,000 trains till date carried assorted items during the lockdown period in order to make it available for the general public.

The East Coast Railway is running parcel special trains for supply of medicines, grocery and other essentials. The division has also adopted several measures throughout its jurisdiction to fight the spread of novel coronavirus.

Intensive cleaning and sanitisation drive at workplaces, locos and running rooms are being undertaken and special attention was paid to door handles, lavatory latches, water tap knobs and snacks tables.

Special arrangements were made to prepare masks to all the staff. Till date more than 26,500 masks were distributed to the personnel at various stations. Diesel Loco Shed aided in making 740 litres of hand sanitisers through an army of resources to supply for the entire division.