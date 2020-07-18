Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division takes up sanitisation drive

Visakhapatnam: With the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city, Waltair Division decided to carry out two-day intensive sanitisation drive at the Divisional Railway Manager's office, other railway units along with the Waltair Railway Stadium. Except those directly associated with the essential services, the rest of officers and staff are advised to work from home on an e-office platform or through official mail IDs.



Those attending essential services are advised to enter the office premises with adequate protective gear. Officers and staff working from home should remain available for reporting at the office/control/site even at a short notice. This apart, the health department of Waltair Division carried out an intensive sanitisation programme at offices, colonies and on railway premises.