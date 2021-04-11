Visakhapatnam: Young man ends life four months after marriage over disputes with wife

A young man from Bhimili of Visakhapatnam has committed suicide within four months after the marriage over disputes with wife. According to the police report, Garikina Tatarao alias Tony (24) of GVMC fourth ward Mangamaripeta area was married to Pavani of Maruvada, Santhammali mandal, Srikakulam district, four months ago.

Tatarao works as a cashier in a restaurant in the city whose family life has went well for two months. Later, differences arose between the two. In this backdrop, a week ago Pavani went to visit her parents.

Ellaiah and Polamma, who are the parents of Tatarao said that his son has called her every day to come home. However, he was upset that she did not turn up and committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan at home on Friday midnight. Parents were moved to tears when they saw their son hanging dead on Saturday morning.

The family members immediately informed the police who shifted the body to Bhimili Government Hospital for postmortem and registered a case. With the death of Tatarao tragedy struck in the village of Mangamaripeta.