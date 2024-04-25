Live
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidates file nominations amid fanfare
- Congress party finalises Lok Sabha candidates in AP, Telangana
- Vizianagaram: Aditi Gajapathi Raju files nomination papers
- Visakhapatnam: Summer special trains to clear extra rush
- Nagarkurnool: Theft in Lakshminarasimha swamy temple
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar conducts door-to-door campaign
Just In
Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar conducts door-to-door campaign
Highlights
YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar appealed to people to give him a chance to serve them.
Visakhapatnam : YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar appealed to people to give him a chance to serve them.
Taking out a campaign in the constituency on Wednesday, Anand Kumar said several development works in the constituency have been taken up and completed in a time-bound manner.
As part of the door-to-door campaign, the west constituency candidate visited NAD Kotha Road, Kakani Nagar, Butchirajupalem, Vinod Nagar, among others and carried out a roadshow.
He said that the YSRCP brought several reforms in various sectors and reached out to the poor through various schemes.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS