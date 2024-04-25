  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar conducts door-to-door campaign

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar conducts door-to-door campaign
YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar interacting with locals during his campaign held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar appealed to people to give him a chance to serve them.

Visakhapatnam : YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar appealed to people to give him a chance to serve them.

Taking out a campaign in the constituency on Wednesday, Anand Kumar said several development works in the constituency have been taken up and completed in a time-bound manner.

As part of the door-to-door campaign, the west constituency candidate visited NAD Kotha Road, Kakani Nagar, Butchirajupalem, Vinod Nagar, among others and carried out a roadshow.

He said that the YSRCP brought several reforms in various sectors and reached out to the poor through various schemes.

