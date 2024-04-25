Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar conducts door-to-door campaign

Visakhapatnam : YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar appealed to people to give him a chance to serve them.

Taking out a campaign in the constituency on Wednesday, Anand Kumar said several development works in the constituency have been taken up and completed in a time-bound manner.

As part of the door-to-door campaign, the west constituency candidate visited NAD Kotha Road, Kakani Nagar, Butchirajupalem, Vinod Nagar, among others and carried out a roadshow.

He said that the YSRCP brought several reforms in various sectors and reached out to the poor through various schemes.