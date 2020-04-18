Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath terms TDP remarks irresponsible

Visakhapatnam: Terming TDP remarks as irresponsible in the times of pandemic, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath said the Opposition has been levelling false allegations and stalling development activities.



Speaking to the media here on Saturday Amarnath lashed out at the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for politicising every issue and added he is more dangerous than coronavirus which has infected various systems of the State for the past four decades.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the pandemic situation and taking all necessary measures in controlling the spread of virus effectively, said Amarnath.

"Through the village volunteers, we are able to closely monitor the public and are also able to provide better services. This is possible because of the vision of the Chief Minister. Unlike TDP, we are not publicity-mongers," he said. Further, he added that the Opposition is unable to digest the fact that the State government has been successfully making concerted efforts to take care of its people in the times of pandemic. Naidu, who opposed English medium in government schools, is now seen teaching primary English lessons to his grandson, he pointed out.