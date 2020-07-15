Viswashanti Homam performed in Tirumala

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Bhoumaswina Yogam which commences with the occurrence of Aswini star, Viswashanti Homam was performed for the sake of prosperity of entire humanity and to ward off ill effects of Corona from the world, at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on Tuesday.

As a part of this, Sangopanga Astakshari Dwadasakshari Maha Sudarsana Sahita Viswashanti Homam was performed by Veda Pundits which was attended by Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy. On the occasion, the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani said,`Sangopanga means Rig-Yajur-Sama-Adharva Veda parayanas. Vaikhasanagama Parayanam, Pancharatra Agama Parayanam, Chandisapthasati Parayana, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, Sundarakanda Parayanams were recited seeking the Almighty blessings to protect the world from the dreadful Corona disease.

Agama advisor, Mohanarangacharyulu, who performed the Yagam said, usually by performing homams brings prosperity and good fortunes to all the living beings.

It is a rare and auspicious occasion as Boumaswina Yogam is coupled with Krishnapaksha Navami. SV Veda Vignana Peetham faculty and students were also present.