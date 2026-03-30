VIT scores big in QS World University rankings by subject 2026

Vijayawada: VIT has achieved a significant milestone in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with a record number of subjects breaking into the global top 200. With 17 subjects ranked worldwide, VIT is rapidly closing the gap with leading global universities through strong improvements in Engineering, Technology, Sciences, Management, Agriculture, and Design. Engineering & Technology is VIT’s strongest area, ranked 119th globally (up 23 places from 142nd last year) and 6th in India. Mathematics secured 5th rank in India.

In India, VIT achieved 6th rank in Computer Science & Information Systems, 7th in Electrical & Electronics, and 8th in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, as well as in Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing.

For the first time, two subjects entered the global top 100: Computer Science Engineering (86th) and Electrical & Electronics Engineering (87th). Other subjects in the top 200 include Data Science & AI (101-200), Mechanical Engineering (148), Mathematics (104), and Material Science (137). New entrants in the top 300 are Art & Design (201-300) and Civil Engineering (201-275). Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT, said: “The improvement reflects our unwavering pursuit of excellence in teaching, research, and global engagement. It is a proud moment for our entire community.”