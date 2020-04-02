Vizag Naval Dockyard develops portable oxygen system to supply oxygen to six people at a time

The Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard has developed an innovative device that provides oxygen from one single cylinder to six people amid coronavirus outbreak. The device was named after the MultiFeed Oxygen Manifold (MOM). In hospitals, each bed is provided with oxygen through a pipe. But in the current state of emergency, it is difficult to install an oxygen cylinder for every patient in hospitals, colleges, function halls where the quarantines have set up.

In this backdrop, Naval Dockyard staff developed and tested this MOM device. As a result of this, Navy officials have decided to hand over 25 MOM equipment to the state government for free of charge, said the special secretary of the state Industries Ministry.

Generally, only 5 to 8 percent of those infected with COVID-19 need ventilators. The rest is provided with oxygen. Navy officials say that the MOM will be useful for isolation centers set up amid coronavirus outbreak.