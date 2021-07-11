Top
Vizianagaram : 2 killed, one hurt as car rams into two-wheeler

Representational Image
Representational Image

Highlights

Two persons were killed when a speeding car hit a two-wheeler at Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Vizianagaram : Two persons were killed when a speeding car hit a two-wheeler at Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

K Gangaraju, Sub-Inspector of Gajapathinagaram, informed that M Gunnamma (65), her son M Eswara Rao (45) and granddaughter Seethamahalakshmi of M Venkatapuram were going from Manapuram to Vizianagaram on their two-wheeler.

A speeding car travelling towards Bobbili hit the two-wheeler and dragged them for some distance. Gunnamma received serious head injuries and died on the spot.

On receipt of the information, the police reached the spot and tried to shift Eswara Rao to a hospital. But he succumbed to the injuries on the route to the hospital. Seethamahalaksmi was admitted to district hospital with serious injuries.

