Vizianagaram: 280 fishermen return from Gujarat

Vizianagaram: Around 280 fishermen from the district, who stranded in Gujarat state due to Covid-19 lockdown, safely reached the district in the early hours of Saturday.



Over 594 fishermen of Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega mandals were stranded in Gujarat due to lockdown. Among the returnees, 26 workers are from Chattisgarh state.

Meanwhile around 26 workers of other states and other districts were departed from here. 25 workers from Ongole have departed in a special bus.

SP B Rajakumari and other officials received the returnees on the outskirts of the district. They were undergone primary medical tests and sent for quarantine centres at MVGR Engineering College, Lendi College and Miracle College in Denkada, Pusapatirega and Bhogapuram mandals.

The fishermen felt happy to reach their native areas after a long gap and they met their family members and felt happy to be here again. K Narayana of Tippalavalasa said, "We spent sleepless nights for the past two months. We were not paid as we didn't do any work there. It was terrible. Anyhow we reached back to home and joined with family."

The district administration has arranged 72 quarantine centres. As of now, 21 were opened and 416 were accommodated there. Collector M Harijawaharlal said that all the facilities along with nutritious food and others were provided to the returnees. They would be sent to their homes after completion of the quarantine period, he added.