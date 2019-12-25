Vizianagaram: AP, Odisha Forest officials to tackle elephant menace

Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha State governments have decided to launch joint operations to tackle menace of wild elephants which have been terrifying the farmers in this Parvathipurm agency area.



A herd of seven elephants invaded the agency area from Odisha in 2018 and damaged crops like sugarcane crop and banana plantations. The elephants even killed four persons.

The elephants have been roaming between Kurupam and Parvathipuram area and creating panic. The farmers dare not go to their farms due to the elephant menace.

The officials of the Forest, the Revenue and the police been making all efforts to ensure that the elephants do not harm the lives of people in the agency area. A calf was killed after eating chemical sprayed crop in Komarada mandal recently.

The Forest officials of AP and Odisha had launched joint operation and drove the invading elements back into Odisha forests. But they returned with renewed vigour after a few days. The officials of AP and Odisha met here recently and decided to constantly monitor the situation and ensure that they wild elephants do not enter the agency area.

Suresh Panth, Odisha Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, said availability of bountiful sugarcane, banana and sufficient water in this region have been attracting the elephants to the agency area.

Rahul Pande, Visakhapatnam Circle Chief Conservator of Forests, stated that six elephants had entered Vizianagaram district and four Srikakulam. The Forest staff drove them back into Odisha forests in coordination with the Odisha Forest officials. He said drone cameras would be deployed to monitor the movement of wild elephants.