Vizianagaram: Controversy erupts over Mansas lands, EO complains to the collector

The controversy has once again erupted regarding the Mansas trust where the issue had reached the Vizianagaram district collector after the complaint lodged by the temple EO. Going into the details, the trust EO alleged that Mansus trust assets were surveyed in the presence of MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy without the permission of the trust and later lodged a complaint with the District Collector to this effect.

The EO accused that the arrangements have been made by the municipal authorities for public parking in the vacant space in front of the fort and wrote a letter to the Collector alleging that the MLA was occupying vacant land with the help of municipal staff. He asked the collector to protect the property and to take action against those who acted contrary to the regulations.

Meanwhile, the vacant space belonging to the Mansas Trust is being guarded by private security. Meanwhile, followers of MLA Veerabhadra Swamy and the YSRCP ranks are angry over the affair and alleged that EO has complained MLA with the support of TDP leader Ashok Gajapati Raju.



