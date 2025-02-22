Live
Vizianagaram DCA emerges as champions
Visakhapatnam: Vizianagaram DCA emerged as champions at the 11th UCC T-20 Cricket Tournament 2025.
By scoring 57 runs in the finals at the railway stadium in Visakhapatnam, the Vizianagaram DCA team defeated Cavaliers who won the toss and opted to bowl first.
M Ravi Kiran of Vizianagaram DCA bagged ‘Man of the Final’ title, KSN Raju of Cavaliers as best batsman and D. Kranthi of Vizag Veterans as best bowler.
At the post-match presentation ceremony, GJJ Raju, former vice president of Andhra Cricket Association, Karan, CEO of Sona Dona, M Pavan handed over trophies to winners and runners up. Later, the UCC gave away Rs.1 lakh for four orphanages located in Visakhapatnam
