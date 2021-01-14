Vizianagaram district receives 21,500 doses of Covid vaccine

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram district received the first phase of Covid vaccine on Wednesday.

The district got 21,500 doses of medicine. Joint Collector R Mahesh Kumar has received the vaccine which arrived here from Gannavaram in a special vehicle.

Later, he said that vaccination for the frontline staff like medical teams, doctors and nurses would be given in first phase and the rest of the staff would get it in the next phase. For this, 15 centres were arranged in various municipalities and as of now a list of 17,000 names was prepared to administer the vaccine soon. The Joint Collector visited the cold storage centres set up at Vizianagaram.

In the second phase which is expected to start in February, the police and municipal staff would be vaccinated, he said. Earlier, dry run was conducted in the district to test the preparedness for the administration of the vaccine.