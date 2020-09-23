Vizianagaram: Gandhi Jayanthi to be celebrated in grand manner

Vizianagaram: Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary will be celebrated in a grand manner in Vizianagaram district.



R Pothanna, district president of Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi (GSN), speaking at a preparatory meeting here stressed the need for spreading awareness on the ideology and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We are organising competitions on Gandhism and his philosophy to the students of all classes," he said.

Dr D Parinaidu, convenor of Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, stated that the present society needs the Gandhian philosophy for creating a great nation. Every village should have a statue of M K Gandhi.

P Sarveswara Rao, secretary of GSN, stated that prominent social activists and those who follow the Gandhian ideology would be felicitated on Gandhi Jayanthi. "Our aim is to promote Satyam and Ahimsa," they said.