Vizianagaram: Liquor shops run out of stocks within hours

Vizianagaram: Liquor shops, which were opened after 40 days of lockdown witnessed huge queue lines right from the morning on Monday. The Union government has allowed states to open liquor shops by maintaining social distance.

The shops in Vizianagaram district are opened at 11 am. The boozers, who have been waiting for the past 40 days for liquor started rushing towards shops and stood in the line from 6 am. But most of the shops were closed within three hours after opening the shops as the stock was completely sold out.

The excise officials stated that they would bring the stock from stock point at Nellimarla by tomorrow and start selling again. On the other hand, the boozers are disappointed with the brands available there. K Narayana, a customer said that his favourite and popular brand whisky was not available in the shop and he was forced to buy whatever is available there.

Around 165 shops were opened on Monday and the drunkards in huge number stood in queues to buy the liquor as they have been waiting for the past 40 days for this day. Anyhow, during the lockdown period, they used to purchase by paying six to seven times higher than regular price.

After commencement of lockdown, the bar owners started selling the stock in their shops at higher price. A whisky which costs around Rs 700 in normal days was sold at Rs 4000 during lockdown period.