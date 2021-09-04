Vizianagaram: Mosquito-borne diseases haunt people in rural areas

Vizianagaram: As monsoon is a breeding season for mosquitoes, the mosquito borne diseases like dengue and malaria are haunting the people in the rural areas of Vizianagaram district.

People from the rural areas are rushing to the hospitals as dengue and malaria cases are on rise for the past two weeks. At least five to six people are visiting the primary health centres with the feverish symptoms and when conducted blood tests for dengue and malaria at least one or two gets confirmed with the infection.

The patients who tested positive for the mosquito borne diseases experience severe pain, fever and drop in the platelets level in blood, which can be fatal.

The patients with the severe symptoms are heading to private hospitals for better treatment and at the same time they are worried over the cost of the treatment. The cost of treatment for dengue or malaria in private hospital are ranging from Rs 30,000-40,000.

With these charges, poor families forced borrow money or take loans at higher interest rate for the treatment.

Mondemkhal health centre medical officer Dr M Ramana Rao advised people to consult doctor immediately if they experience fever and other symptoms. He asked them to use mosquito repellents like mosquito nets, coils etc to avoid mosquito bite which can lead to the infection.