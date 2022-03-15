Vizianagaram: Parents, students stage dharna over student's death

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram): Hundreds of students of Bhogapuram model school on Monday staged dharna at the school demanding the government take serious action on the principal for allegedly causing the death of a Class IX student recently.

Recently, Ch Yogendra , studying Class IX, had committed suicide by hanging from a tree. Before that, principal of the school Ch Sandhya had reportedly threatened him that she would issue transfer certificate to him for using mobile phone in classroom and encouraging the other boys to do so.

The parents of the boy, Ch Suseela and Rama Suri, who participated in the dharna on Monday, blamed the principal for the death of their son.

The students who took part in the protest along with them accused the principal of being 'merciless' and demanded registration of a case.

The principal was suspended from her duties earlier following an inquiry by regional joint director M Jyothi Kumari, according to district education officer M Jayasri.