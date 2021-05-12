Vizianagaram: People told to avail services of 104 call centre

Vizianagaram: A call centre established by district administration has been of a great support to the people of the district during this pandemic season. The district administration has set up a 24 hours working call centre to help the people in connection with Covid-related queries and grievances.

The people can avail the 12 landline numbers and get services regarding c and medical advices, regarding availability of beds and other doubts in this aspect. Additional project director of DWMA B Sudhakar Rao is made nodal officer for this call centre and three medical officers and 10 other tele-callers would be working in each shift and the call centre works in three shifts.

Around 1,148 have got assistance regarding getting beds and more than 1,195 have requested for swab tests. As many as 1,530 people have called for test results. Around 22,17 have spoken to the call centre regarding their symptoms and got advises from the doctors.

Even the call centre provides ambulance service too. The patients or callers can speak to the doctors available at call centers and get their advice based on their questions. The doctors would direct them if they need to get admitted to hospital or they can be cured at their homes by using medicines.

Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and Joint Collector R Mahesh Kumar have been monitoring the functioning of the call centre. They have been directing the staff to provide quality services to people.

Sudhakar Rao, nodal officer of the call centre said, "Our staff are receiving every call from the public, listening to their grievances and trying to support them in all aspects. The callers are happy with our services and getting medicines, beds and other services through the centre."

These are the phone numbers provided by the district administration for the convenience of public 08922-275270, 275271, 275272, 275273, 275274, 275275, 275264, 275267, 275268, 275269, 227950, 275279.