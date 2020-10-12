Vizianagaram: Radhika Mangipudi enters Telugu Book of Records

Vizianagaram: Radhika Mangipudi hails from the district, has set a record in the world of Telugu literature by releasing a book of Telugu stories on Sunday, named 'Ala Singapuramlo.' On the dais of 7th World Telugu Literary Conference held via zoom app in Singapore on Sunday, the book was released by noted lyricist Bhuvanachandra.

'Ala Singapuramlo,' is the 88th publication of popular 'Vanguri Foundation of America.'

With this book launch, Radhika had become the first Telugu resident from Singapore to pen and publish a book of Telugu short stories and got a recognition from 'Telugu Book of Records.' Conference president Chintapatla Venkatachari briefed about Radhika's achievements and presented a certificate of appreciation and memento.

Bhaskar Vulapalli had presented a review to the book while Bhuvanachandra had appreciated Radhika's works and extended his blessings to her along with all the elders present in the programme.

Author Radhika expressed her happiness over getting certificate and thanked Bhuvanachandra for launching her book on such a great platform. She also expressed her gratitude to Vanguri Foundation and Telugu Book of Records for making that milestone possible in her life.