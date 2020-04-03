Vizianagaram: Special Officer inspects arrangements in nodal hospital

Vizianagaram: "Be prepared to face any emergency like situation," Special officer Vivek Yadav told the officials here on Thursday.



He was visiting the nodal hospital at Maharaja institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) along with the Medical and Health staff. He inspected the ICU ward, critical care unit and others at the hospital and interacted the doctors and the staff. He directed the district administration to procure personal care equipment, if need arose, for medical staff. He appealed to the staff to extend their cooperation in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Dr S Nagabhushana Rao and others were present.